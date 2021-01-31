Joseph Edward Strifler, 89 and a resident of Green Valley, AZ for the past 20 years, died Jan. 9, 2021. Cause of death was heart failure. He is survived by his wife Ditty of 69 years, his two sons, one daughter-in-law, 2 grandchildren and their spouses, and one great-grandson and great-granddaughter on the way. He’s also survived by 2 brothers and one sister in St. Louis.
Joe was born on July 2, 1931 in St. Louis, MO. He joined the United States Marine Corps in November 1948 at just 18 years of age. He is a Korean War Veteran, having served at the Chosin Reservoir. For his service Joe received seven awards in addition to the 1988 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to United Nations Forces involved in the Korean War.
After suffering injuries from poor conditions, Joe returned home to his wife Ditty in California, where they lived for the next 45 years until he retired and moved to Green Valley, AZ where he became actively involved in the Green Valley community.
Joe was very proud of his service and loved telling stories of his experiences to all he came in contact with. He will forever be known as a great “storyteller.” Memorial Services in Spring.