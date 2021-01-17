JOSEPH C. VITELLO

Joe Vitello, age 84, died Oct. 30, 2020 at home in Green Valley after a brief illness, with Mary, his wife of 30 years, by his side. Joe was born and raised in East Boston, MA. After serving in the U.S. Army and Coast Guard, he located to the South Shore of MA where he managed a manufacturing plant in Hanover for 20 years making hair and beauty products.
Tired of shoveling snow and looking for the good life, Joe moved to Delray Beach, FL where he and Mary were offered a job managing condominiums in Gulf Stream for several years. Joe loved to cook and attended the Southern Florida Institute of Culinary Arts.
After moving to Green Valley, AZ, Joe had several part-time jobs including checking on homes for snowbirds while they were away. Joe belonged to the Italian Catholic Federation of Our Lady Of The Valley Church and participated in the preparation and cooking of their popular annual Lasagna Dinner. In his semi-retirement, Joe also did maintenance work and was a handyman for his neighbors and friends in Green Valley. Joe belonged to the NRA and loved to go target shooting with his friends whenever they could get together. He also was interested in old refurbished cars and had a collection of Franklin Mint miniature replica antique cars.
Besides his wife Mary, Joe leaves a brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Kathy Vitello of Lynn, MA; a sister-in-law, Patricia King of Green Valley; a sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Donald Anastasi of Boynton Beach, FL; many nieces and nephews, and his pal of 12 years, his precious dog and best friend, Nutmeg, who was always by his side.
Burial arrangements were private.