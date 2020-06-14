Jose Maria Orozco, 76 years old, went to meet the Lord on May 23, 2020. He passed away at home.
His deceased parents were Jose S. Orozco and Consuelo T. Orozco. He is survived by 2 sons, Rene and Raul Orozco, and daughter Rhonda Garcia (Jerry); 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; brothers David (Lourdes); Ramon (Sylvia); Steven (Carmen); and Johnny (Alicia) Orozco. His surviving sisters Connie Grimaldo (Pete Grimaldo deceased); Elizabeth Lopez (Bernardo); Rosie Portillo (Frank); Adeline Kirkwood (deceased). Jose also had many nephews and nieces that loved him very much.
Jose was a veteran. Served our country in the Air Force, and was a Retired engineer from Raytheon.
He was loved very much by his family and friends. He will dearly be missed but not forgotten. R.I.P. Jose Maria Orozco.