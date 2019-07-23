JONETTE “JODY” HARVEY

Jonette Brimer Harvey, "Jody", a longtime resident of Green Valley, passed away into God's arms on Sunday morning, July 21, 2019. Jody was born in Los Angeles on Sept. 6, 1938, the daughter of Joe Walker Brimer and Jeanette S. Bulmer. Most of Jody's childhood was spent in Wichita, Kansas, the home of her maternal grandparents and their large family. She delighted in growing up surrounded by her beloved cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents. Jody graduated from high school in Santa Fe, NM, and attended Wichita State University, where she met and married her first husband, the father of her two daughters, Elizabeth "Lisa" and Terri Evans. When Jody's daughters were teens, Jody was proud to complete a bachelor's degree in Interior Design at the University of Missouri-Columbia. She had a career in commercial interior design with several large firms in St. Louis, MO, and later in Los Angeles and San Diego.
In 1983 at a professional seminar Jody met the love of her life, John J. Harvey. They were married within a year of meeting and Jody relocated to California, where she and John lived until moving to Green Valley in 1993. They spent their 35 years of married life happily traveling the world, from The Galapagos to the Arctic Circle, from China to Europe, and The Middle East to Belize. Jody and John enjoyed years of motorhome travel and traveled extensively across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Central America. Jody was an avid and skilled genealogist and established ancestral contacts across the globe. One of her proudest achievements was research that allowed her membership into the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She was very active in the Green Valley chapter and held a leadership position for some time. Jody was active at the Green Valley Community - United Methodist Church and held several committee positions, including that of art director. Jody was very active in the Green Valley community and enjoyed many creative outlets, including a knitting group, hiking club and Mahjong club.
Jody is survived by her greatly beloved husband, John. Her daughters, Lisa Matthews, Terri Rosas and granddaughters Kaitlyn Matthews, and Alexa Rosas. Also surviving are her stepdaughters, Rachel Harvey and Nancy Welsh and many step-grandchildren, Jody's brother, Michael Brimer and niece, Dawna Susa of Fort Collins, and many beloved cousins.
A celebration of Jody's life will be held on Friday, July 26, at 11 am at the Green Valley Community Church-United Methodist Church. 300 W. Esperanza Blvd., Green Valley, AZ 85614. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, friends and family donate to one of Jody's favorite local charities, Friends in Deed. Friends in Deed, www.fid-gv.org , 301 W. Camino Casa Verde, Green Valley, AZ 85614