Jon Stuart Fitch, age 87, died peacefully on March 10, 2021, with his beloved wife Joyce by his side.
Jon was born in Des Moines, Iowa and was the grandson of F.W. Fitch, a prominent businessman who founded the Fitch Shampoo Company. Jon graduated from Drake University and served in the Navy during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged, Jon settled in Des Moines, Iowa where he began his 30-year career at Younkers, working his way up the corporate ladder to become Merchandise Manager. Jon then became an owner of Wolf’s Department Store and Walnut Street Fashion Outlet. Jon and Joyce moved to Green Valley, Arizona in 1998, where Jon became Manager of Torres Blancas Golf Course.
Jon was an Urbandale Councilman in the 1970s. He was the longest serving President of the F.W. Fitch Investment Corporation.
Jon married Janice Carlson in 1954 and they had four daughters, Joni, Lisa, Wendy and Jana. Some of their fondest memories are of spending summers at Lake Panorama boating and fishing. Jon married Joyce Scott in 1988. Jon and Joyce loved golfing and socializing with friends.
Jon was a true sportsman. An avid and talented golfer, Jon played the Old Course at St Andrews, among others. He enjoyed hunting with his German Shorthair, Addie. And Jon never hesitated to make his friends and family ante up, whether it was a game of Pitch or the Master’s Tournament.
Jon’s commanding presence and larger-than-life personality will be sorely missed.
Jon is survived by his wife Joyce Fitch, his three daughters, Joni (Howard) Dorfman, Lisa Fitch and Jana (Justin) Swanger. He was preceded in death by his parents Gail and Charlotte Fitch, his brother Frederick “Rick” Fitch and his daughter Wendy Marie Fitch.
A private family burial will take place at Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery at a later date.