Jon David Carter, 81, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home.
There isn’t enough room here to describe the wonderful life of David Carter but much more will be shared during a celebration of life that is currently in planning and will be announced at a later time.
David was born on Feb. 28, 1940 in Abbington, Pennsylvania to Daniel and Margaret (Hamilton) Carter.
A loving father, husband, brother, uncle, son, grandfather and friend, David would greet each day as a new adventure. Never satisfied to let life pass him by, he earned a pilot’s license and loved going on cruises. David was a world traveler, visiting many locations during his trips as evidenced by many fully stamped passports and visas.
A friend to anyone in need, David loved life and loved people and was an ally to any group who needed it.
David is survived by his son Sean and his wife Pam, from Mill Valley, CA, two grandchildren, Jennifer and Stephanie, his sister Peggy Jane, and several nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents, his husband Terry (in 2015) and his older brother Daniel Carter (in 1986).