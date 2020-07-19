JOHN W. VOLD

John Vold passed away peacefully July 8, 2020 with a family that loved him.

He is survived by Nancy Sutton, Susan Derby, Pam Francisco and Sandy Vold, a long list of grandchildren and an even longer list of of great-grandchildren.

John was born in Waukon, Iowa, lived in Germany, England and many states.

He belonged to Valley Presbyterian Church for many years and had many friends there.

He was a Navy pilot and loved flying. People were surprised at how good-natured he stayed, and we were blessed to have him as our family. La Posada was very good to him and he enjoyed living there, where he developed new friends.

Tags