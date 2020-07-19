JOHN W. VOLD

John Vold passed away peacefully July 8, 2020 with a family that loved him.
He is survived by Nancy Sutton, Susan Derby, Pam Francisco and Sandy Vold, a long list of grandchildren and an even longer list of of great-grandchildren.
John was born in Waukon, Iowa, lived in Germany, England and many states.
He belonged to Valley Presbyterian Church for many years and had many friends there.
He was a Navy pilot and loved flying. People were surprised at how good-natured he stayed, and we were blessed to have him as our family. La Posada was very good to him and he enjoyed living there, where he developed new friends.