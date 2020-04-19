JOHN RICHARD DOLNY, MGGEN

Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Brother
General Dolny, 99, resident of Green Valley, died April 13, 2020 in Tucson.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Ida Mae, six siblings, and is survived by his wife Gisela, son Keith, daughter Patricia, five grandchildren: Bob, Angie, Sheryll, Robert, and Jennifer, and five great-grandchildren: Allison, Nathan, Noa, Serena, and Hailey. He is also survived by two brothers; Raymond and wife Deloris, and brother Leonard and wife Harriet.
Air National Guard Leader Major General John R. Dolny was a WWII Fighter Pilot, Wing Commander. Major General Dolny had more than 10,000 hours as a command pilot, with 135 combat missions and 211 combat hours. He flew the A-36 Apache, P-40 Warhawk, P-47 Thunderbolt, F-51 Mustang, F-94 Starfire, F-89 Scorpion, C-97 Stratofreighter, and C-130 Hercules aircraft. In recognition of his long, distinguished service to his nation and the state of Minnesota, John was inducted into the Minnesota Aviation Hall of Fame in 1998.
A funeral service and interment with honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN will be scheduled when the COVID - 19 restrictions are removed and safe to do so. Service information will be published.
