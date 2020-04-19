John “Jack” James Conlin lived a good life. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Oct.5, 1929, Jack was a consummate gentleman who spent his early life in Connecticut and Brooklyn, NY. After graduating from Stratford High School in 1947, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Marines, serving as a sergeant during the Korean war. He was a deeply proud marine and patriot throughout his life. In his later years, he would always find a way to stand up during the National Anthem despite physical challenges. His love for God and his country created a foundation for his life, something he expressed especially in his retirement.
After his years of service, Jack moved home to Connecticut, married, and enrolled at the University of Bridgeport. He completed his degree while working full time at the Bank of Bridgeport and raising a young family. Jack spent his life working as an executive for food corporations, including Peter Paul Candy, Nestle, Borden, and Wyler Foods, until purchasing Peter Piper Foods, a factory that made cheesecakes for Sara Lee, where he worked alongside his sons Jay and James until his retirement. His work moved him many times and he lived in New York, Connecticut, Ohio, Illinois, Arizona, and Wisconsin.
Jack had a lifelong love for travel. He had his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying as a member of the Westchester Flying Club in New York, taking his family out on weekend trips and even teaching his son James how to fly. In his later years, he enjoyed traveling to different points on the globe with his beloved wife, Carol, always trying out great golf courses and adventuring along the way.
In fact, Jack loved all things golf. He loved playing the game as often as possible, especially with Carol. Retirement in Green Valley, Arizona brought more time for this passion. He joined the Hole in One Club three times! When Jack wasn’t on the course, he might be found watching a golf tournament on television. He taught his sons and many of his grandchildren how to golf; he enjoyed sharing his love of the game with his family.
In his 60s, Jack took up woodworking, patiently teaching himself the craft of creating beautiful dovetail joints with hand and power tools and making intricate, finessed pieces that his family will continue to treasure. He also enjoyed playing his harmonica and loved dancing with Carol and listening to music, from classical to Jazz and the Big Bands of the 1940s. At his 90th birthday party, Jack tapped his toes to music played by his son James, singing along to “Country Road” with the rest of the family.
Jack died on April 4, 2020 of complications from dementia. He is survived by his wife Carol Conlin, his son James West and daughter Aimée Bessire, stepdaughters, Brigitte Dregalla and Laurie Sward, sons-in-law Mark Bessire, Mike Dregalla and Steve Sward, and daughter-in law Ceres Austria, grandchildren Blakey and Clay Bessire, and Lindsey Naseh, Jared Derkson, Justin Derkson, Alysson Senica, and Mark Sward and eight great-grandchildren. Jack is now in a beautiful place, golfing and talking investments with his son Jay West Conlin, who died in 2008. We know they are happily reunited.
Our family is deeply thankful for all of the loving care Jack received through the incredible caregivers at the Montecito in Peoria, AZ, and the nurses of Suncrest Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Jack’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association.