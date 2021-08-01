JOHN J. BLOSSFELD

John (Jack) J. Blossfeld, Sr., a former resident of Green Valley, AZ, died on July 27, in Grapevine, Texas surrounded by his children.
Jack was born in Eastern Iowa, where he and his wife, MaryAnn (deceased), raised six children. They retired to Green Valley in 1998 and enjoyed many active retirement years there. Jack was a past member of the GVR Lapidary Club and GVR Bocce Club. He was an avid bocce player and acquired numerous gold medals over the years. Jack will be remembered for his outgoing personality, sense of humor, and love for his family and friends.
He is survived by his six children and nine grandchildren.