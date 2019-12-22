JOHN EDWARD TERRELL

Oct. 3, 1929 to Dec. 3,2019
John's frail heart finally gave up the fight for life after a long, painful battle with prostate cancer.
John grew up in Tinley Park, Illinois, and shortly after graduating from high school, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, proudly serving for 4 years. During his career as an automotive engineer, he was employed by Allis Chalmers, USA and AVL located in Graz, Austria.
John had a great love for traveling. He spent much of his working and retirement years traveling abroad with his wife, Judy, and touring the USA and Mexico in their motorhome.
John married Judy in 1972 and they were happily married for 47 years. He is survived by his wife, 4 children, 3 stepchildren, 8 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 5 step-great-grandchildren.
John donated his body to Science Care and requested that there be no service. Donations in his memory can be made to Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde, Green Valley, AZ 85614