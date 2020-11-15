JOHN DOUGLAS (JD) BEELER

JD was born Dec. 28, 1942 in Cullman, Alabama to Nina Griggs Beeler and John D. Beeler. He died peacefully at home on Nov. 1, 2020 after a year-long battle with esophageal cancer.
He grew up in Alabama and Mississippi where, as a boy, he met William Faulkner and became a lifelong scholar of his work. JD was proud to serve as a Marine from 1960 through 1966. In the late 1960s he settled in southern California where he attended Cal State LA, was president of his fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi Delta Epsilon. JD then began his 31-year career with AT&T, married and raised his family. He also coached his children’s soccer and little league teams and was a competitive bicyclist. In 1992 he relocated to northern California where he completed his MBA and retired in 1999.
When he moved to Green Valley in 2002 he became a member of the first CERT class, the first Green Valley Fire Corps class, was the volunteer manager of the Tortuga 9 Hole course, and worked several days a week at the Haven Golf Course Pro Shop. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his granddaughter, Alana.
He is predeceased by his parents and sister, Suzy Coke. He is survived by his by children Brett Beeler and Tricia Elliott (Rob), his granddaughter Alana Beeler, his longtime companion Kathryn Haught, his two sisters Danielle Allday (Noel) and Betty McPeters and many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned.