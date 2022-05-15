JOHN D. GINGERICH

John D. (Duane) Gingerich, 86, of Amado, Arizona. entered his heavenly home on Jan. 24, 2022 at his home in Amado. He was born on December 21, 1935 in Wayland, Iowa to Marguerite and Earl Gingerich. At age 7 he was baptized into the Mennonite Church by his Grandfather, Bishop Simon Gingerich. After his High School Graduation he briefly played football at Iowa Wesleyan University. He entered the Air Force and service in Radar Security in Las Cruces, NM where he meet his wife Betty and they had 2 children, Lora and Steven.
He briefly worked at McDonald Douglas at White Sands, NM, while he waited for a call from Smithsonian. Once at Smithsonian. he worked on a Worldwide Satellite tracking network that brought him and his family from New Mexico to Johannesburg, South Africa. During the duration of their four and a half years in South Africa, they welcomed their daughter Carol.
Shortly after the completion of the satellite program they relocated to Amado AZ, where Duane was the Director of Maintenance at the Smithsonian’s Fred L. Whipple Observatory on Mt. Hopkins, just east of Amado. After retiring, he worked in maintenance for Sopori School for several years. When he finally decided to take a permanent break from working, he enjoyed playing golf with his good friends Joe, Kurt, Les and Al. Duane also enjoyed playing card, Bingo with his wife Betty, NASCAR, arguing with EVERYONE and if you knew him you knew he loved the Dallas Cowboys!! In September, Duane was happy to be able to attend his 67th Wayland High School Reunion in Iowa. Above all else, Duane loved his family dearly and they loved him in return.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and sister Maxine. He is survived by his beloved wife Betty of 65 years, daughters and son Lora (Patrick) Rodda, Steven (Tracie) Gingerich, Carol (Steve) Sayers; grandchildren Patricia (Robby) DeLancey, Brianna (Ryan) Kuller, Staci (Dan) Magno, Keith (Shelby) Gingerich, Kevin (Kcenia) Gingerich, Cheyanna and Sara Sayers, great-grands Wheeler, Kaisen, Jaxon, Rusty, Ember, Nikolai, Cora Lee and Gavin. Sisters Charlene Dawson, Darlene Hardy; Half Brother and Sister Gary Gingerich and Sonja Crichton; Sister-In-Law; Peggy Dettmer and many nieces and nephews.
