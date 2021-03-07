JOHN CROSTHWAITE

John passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, one day after his 98th birthday. He was born on February 25, 1923 to Harry and Clarina Crosthwaite in Central Falls, Rhode Island. After he completed his education, he spent two years in the Army. When he was discharged he headed for Hollywood to pursue his interest in acting. Though that didn't work out, he met several well-known personalities but the person who was most important was a beautiful young woman named Peggy. Not long after that, they were married and bought a house in the Hollywood Hills. John became the manager of a large furniture store and eventually they started their own business. They were there until Peggy died in 1979.
John sold his house and his business and moved to Green Valley where he opened "The Little Theater" in Green Valley Village. After a few years he heard about an opportunity he couldn't pass up and went to work for several cruise lines as Entertainment Escort. It was probably the highlight of his life. He wore a tuxedo every night and dined and danced with women dressed in evening wear, as well. — The next best thing to Hollywood.
He did that for five years and came back to Green Valley. He was always active in theatre activities and was a member of the Valley Players and also set-up and directed plays at the American Legion (#66). He and friends often went on cruises and he kept in touch with many of the people he knew in California. He wasn't a big man but his heart was huge and he lived large. He was kind and friendly with everyone. When he was around people, he was on stage, entertaining everyone with his fun and funny personality.
In 2015 he became ill and moved to Silver Springs where he lived when he passed. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Peggy and his special friend, Marge Marks. He is survived by close friends, Don Hegspeth, Mike and Carol Hoag, and Tom and Mary Johnson along with a host of other friends.