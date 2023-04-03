Obituary

John Brunsdale

John Brunsdale, 91, formerly of Green Valley and Mayville, North Dakota, passed away on March 27, 2023 at Eventide Nursing Home Fargo, where he resided in his last years.

John Edward Brunsdale was born in Fargo, North Dakota on April 22, 1931 to Karl H. Brunsdale and Mary (Swanston) Brunsdale. The oldest of three children, John lovingly embraced the role of big brother, especially toward his best friend and younger brother Tom.

