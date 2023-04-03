John Brunsdale, 91, formerly of Green Valley and Mayville, North Dakota, passed away on March 27, 2023 at Eventide Nursing Home Fargo, where he resided in his last years.
John Edward Brunsdale was born in Fargo, North Dakota on April 22, 1931 to Karl H. Brunsdale and Mary (Swanston) Brunsdale. The oldest of three children, John lovingly embraced the role of big brother, especially toward his best friend and younger brother Tom.
John earned his B.S. in Agriculture from North Dakota State University in 1955 after a military hiatus while serving in the North Dakota Air National Guard from 1950-1953.
John married Mitzi Mallarian in 1961 before settling in Traill County, North Dakota where he farmed and took an active role raising three daughters: first-born Maggie Bromenshenkel of Horace, North Dakota, and twins Jean MacDonald and Maureen Brunsdale, both of Normal, Illinois.
John’s civic-mindedness and dedication to his personal motto to “leave the world a better place” is evidenced by the beet plant he was instrumental in getting built in Hillsboro, North Dakota, the many charitable organizations and projects he supported, the 52 years of farming that he so enjoyed, the work he did in building post offices in several states, but mostly by the love he gave so freely and received in return from the devoted members of his family.
After retiring from farming, John relished spending his winters in Green Valley, where he made many friends—some through his love of golf, some through the remote-controlled airplane club, some through the church or bridge club to which he belonged, and others who were neighbors. He remembered his time in Arizona fondly till the end.
Along with his wife and daughters, John is survived by his grandchildren Alison MacDonald and Anna Singley; his brother Tom (Mary) Brunsdale of Green Valley and Fargo; his beloved nieces Anne (Eric) Schoonmaker and Kathy (Mike Friebele) Brunsdale; and nephew John (Shaleen) Brunsdale. He was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Fargo after a funeral service that included Masonic and military honors on March 31, 2023.
Those of us who loved John will think of him when we do the things he taught us to love like playing bridge or golf, telling jokes, dancing, or visiting new places and making new friends.
The world was a better place with John Brunsdale in it.
