On March 3, 2023, Warrant Officer (Ret.) John B. O’Connor left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
John was 94 years old when he passed after a lengthy battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. He was born in Buffalo, NY April 4, 1928, and last resided in Green Valley, AZ.
Like many young men of “the greatest generation,” he left high school at the age of seventeen prior to graduation to join the Army during World War II, where he served in the Pacific theater as a Hospital Corpsman on the hospital ship Mercy, returning to civilian life in Buffalo when the war ended.
Thereafter, married with two children, John moved to West Virginia, where his third child was born and then to Albuquerque, NM, where his fourth child was born. At the birth of a fourth child, John, a member of the National Guard, returned to active duty and was promptly transferred to Japan.
In 1964, John transferred Army Occupational Branches to Military Intelligence and was trained at Ft. Holabird, Baltimore, MD. Upon graduation, he became a federal agent known as a Counterintelligence Special Agent, where he conducted highly classified operations in support of U.S. Army worldwide requirements. In 1964, John and his family moved to Frankfurt, Germany. While in Germany, John conducted counterintelligence operations that remain highly classified to this day.
In 1968, John was posted to Vietnam, where he was awarded two bronze star medals, Vietnamese Cross Of Gallantry and other campaign medals, and after serving 13 months, he transferred to Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX, retiring in 1972.
After retiring from the Army, John continued his education and worked with various colleges and universities in both faculty and administrative positions, and later became involved in fundraising and was elected for two consecutive terms as an officer of the National Society of Fundraising Executives. Upon his second retirement, he and Mary moved to Sierra Vista, AZ, where he returned to his roots in education, teaching intelligence courses at Ft. Huachuca, and finally, retiring for a third time, moved to Green Valley, AZ.
John is preceded in his passing by daughter Candice Infanti and is survived by his loving and devoted wife Mary, sons Dennis (Sara), Thomas (Sheila) and James (Sheryl), and stepchildren, Vicki (Wayne) Swanson, Sandra (Kelly) Deaton, Marty (Dan) Bassett and Paul (Mae) Adams, 13 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, as well as myriads of dear friends.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date, followed by an honors military service at Ft. Huachuca, AZ. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Native American Christian Academy, in care of Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley.
