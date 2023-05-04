Joe L. Hunt passed away on April 25, 2023 at the age of 81. He was born in Rockford, Illinois. He worked in the electrical field his entire life.
He was married to Trudy for almost 44 years and they enjoyed camping and playing cards with friends. Joe attended every concert, recital, program and any musical event that Trudy or her students participated in.
Joe had three children: Gary Hunt, Gail Sands and Felicia (Mark) Schmidt. He also had four stepchildren: Michael Greaves (deceased), Jeff Greaves, Jim Greaves (Kathy) and Crystal (Brad) Dodson. He had nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who brought much pride and happiness. He was fortunate to have a bonus granddaughter, Becca Duarte, who lived next door to them and spent many hours at their house and brought them a lot of joy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Desert Hills Lutheran Church chapel on Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m. followed by coffee and cookies in the Fellowship Hall. A memorial will be sent in Joe’s name to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Chicago and the Marklund Hyde Center in Geneva, Illinois.
