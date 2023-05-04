Joe L. Hunt passed away on April 25, 2023 at the age of 81. He was born in Rockford, Illinois. He worked in the electrical field his entire life.

He was married to Trudy for almost 44 years and they enjoyed camping and playing cards with friends. Joe attended every concert, recital, program and any musical event that Trudy or her students participated in.

