Joe Carver died peacefully on Oct.19, 2021, surrounded by family. Joe was born and raised in Beaver, Pennsylvania and was an active Beaver Bobcat Class of '55 alum. He graduated from Dickinson College in 1959. It was there he met his wife, Judy, and began his lifelong career in higher education.
As a dean and director of admissions, Joe's conversational and curious nature thrived as he interviewed hundreds of potential students for incoming freshman slots at Philadelphia College of Art, Hobart College, Wells College, Babson College, and UMass Dartmouth. Joe's career took him to high schools and college nights all over the U.S. and around the world, where he engaged and stayed in touch with people from diverse backgrounds. As a Dickinsonian, Joe maintained his connection as both an active alum and a 20-year admissions volunteer. He was awarded a Distinguished Alumni - Outstanding Devil's Advocate Award for his contributions.
Joe kept up a mediocre golf game and was an avid sports fan - from the Boston Red Sox to the University of Arizona Women's Softball team. He was player/coach for many Mill Brook Road neighborhood turkey day hoop competitions. He served as a marshal for PGA Tournaments in Massachusetts and Arizona.
As a staunch supporter for his Democratic Party, Joe did not have much patience for opposing political views. He actively campaigned for candidates dating back to George McGovern and on through Joe Biden.
Joe surrounded himself with state-of-the-art technology which often outwitted him. Computer lessons at the local computer center and help from his granddaughters kept him up-to-date with his gadgets. He was also known for the care of his cars and the style - from VW Beetles, in the early days, to Saab convertibles.
Joe was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Virginia (Ginny) Carver and his brother James (Jim) Carver. He was the faithful companion of Jake the golden retriever, also deceased.
Joe is survived by Judy (Judith MacAllister Graham) his wife of 61 years and life partner. Together, Joe and Judy were constantly active with friends from every chapter of their lives. Parties, couples over for a cocktail (for Joe, gin on the rocks with an occasional olive or two), traveling to visit former classmates, and trips to Italy and South Africa were all ways they stayed in touch with dear friends. Joe and Judy spent the last 15 years dividing their time between their homes in Marion, Massachusetts and Green Valley, Arizona. The casita camaraderie, not to mention Sonoran hot dog Wednesdays, were essentials.
Joe is also survived by his son Mark David Carver and wife Annie (McLaughlin) of Medway, Massachusetts, and his daughter Becky Bozadjian of Medfield, Massachusetts. He was blessed with five granddaughters: Rachel Bozadjian, Bryce Bozadjian, McKenzie Carver, Emily Bozadjian and Abigail Carver. Known by Joe, Joey, Dad, Pal Joey, and JoeB, he was the family unit leader, always initiating a dinner conversation by introducing an important and often controversial topic to debate with his granddaughters.
Visiting hours will be at Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals in Mattapoisett on Thursday, October 28, from 3-7 p.m. A celebration of Joe's life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send tribute contributions in Joe's name to the Ben James Scholarship https://our.dickinson.edu/gift or Dickinson College, PO Box 1773, Carlisle PA 17013.