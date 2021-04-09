Joanne Myers, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 8, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. Joanne was born in Santa Maria, CA, to Jess Forgey and Louise Montez and was the ¼ blood Spanish descendant of Santa Barbara’s heralded “El Capitan,” Juan de la Guerra. Back in the 1850s, the de la Guerras owned much of the land between Santa Barbara and the San Fernando Valley in Northern Los Angeles, but in those days, wealth was not measured by real estate, but by cattle and water. By the 1930s Joanne’s early life in Depression Era Ventura, CA bore little resemblance to that lived by Spanish land barons, but it made for an interesting legacy to pass along to the family in the future.
In 1952, in the San Buenaventura Mission, she married Earl B. “Ben” Myers, an airline pilot who eventually became the father of her 4 children. Later, she moved with him to Newark, NJ and Seattle, WA before settling and raising her kids in 1965 in Thousand Oaks, CA. Ben died suddenly in 1971 and Joanne was suddenly faced with being a single mother of 4 kids, aged 11-17. Foreshadowing her lifelong grit and determination, she opened a successful travel agency in the early ’80s and traveled the world, but eventually sold it and moved on to a new life as a rancher’s wife in Oklahoma.
She braved the heat, the cold for as long as she could before she left for Green Valley, AZ in the early ’90s to assist with Ben’s aging Aunt and Uncle. And she stayed there for the next 25 years, serving tirelessly for her local church, assisting other aging locals, providing life support for migrants crossing the border, selling coffee to support fair trade farmers in Mexico, working at the Green Valley Library and as a docent for the San Xavier Mission. She was never timid about giving of her time and energy to causes she felt were important.
Typical of her activist tendencies, Joanne decided in 2016 that it was time to move closer to her family in the Los Angeles area, so as to not be a long-distance burden when the time came that she needed some help of her own. She may have sensed that her health was beginning to diminish as it wasn’t long after the move that she started exhibiting the early signs of the dementia that would eventually take her.
Joanne is survived by her 2 sisters (Joyce Cantrell and Carmen Taylor), her brother (James Forgey), her 4 children, Scott Myers (Denise Porter), Lynn Womack (Gary Womack), Ann Young and Jane McLaughlin (John McLaughlin), 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Jess and Louise, her husband, Ben and her eldest brother, Robert Forgey.
There will be no formal services for Joanne, but we encourage you to donate your time and/or resources, as she did for the majority of her life, to your favorite local church or charity for the benefit of those less fortunate than yourselves.