JOANNE D. HOLLAND

JOANNE D. HOLLAND

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Joanne D. Holland of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022, following a brief illness. At Joanne’s request only family will be attending her cremation and interment.

Joanne was born the third child of the late Jim and Denise Hopewell on April 28, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her son, Patrick, and her brother, Wayne. Joanne is survived by her husband, John Holland; her children, Lisa Washburn and Doug Koerner; her granddaughter, Claire Washburn; and her sister, Caren Holderman and her family.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?