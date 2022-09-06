Joanne D. Holland of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022, following a brief illness. At Joanne’s request only family will be attending her cremation and interment.
Joanne was born the third child of the late Jim and Denise Hopewell on April 28, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her son, Patrick, and her brother, Wayne. Joanne is survived by her husband, John Holland; her children, Lisa Washburn and Doug Koerner; her granddaughter, Claire Washburn; and her sister, Caren Holderman and her family.
As a child, Joanne was surrounded by family with a tradition of great faith and love of God. Her mother and grandfather were ordained Nazarene ministers, with her grandfather starting numerous churches in rural Pennsylvania. She attended church five days a week, and helped out at her mother’s mission in a poorer area of Cleveland. This love of God and desire to serve others would remain with her throughout her life.
Joanne graduated from Parma High and went to college at Olivet Nazarene in Kankakee, IL. There she met her husband and left college after one year to start a family. After they moved to Florida to escape Cleveland’s winters, she worked in various and diverse fields to include legal, manufacturing, and real estate as a co-breadwinner in the family.
Joanne and her family eventually moved to Hilton Head, SC. Soon after this, she and her husband separated. At this point she had to work up to three jobs to support the children. Her main job was at the Sea Pines wastewater recycle facility as a laboratory technician. Others were less glamorous. It was while working there that she met her future husband, John, who was there on a field assignment. He was also separated, and, as they say “that was that.” Shortly after their respective divorces were complete, they were married and she moved to Atlanta, GA, where John worked, leaving her adult children in Hilton Head.
John’s work required a lot of travel, and so Joanne began to travel with him to many wonderful and dull places. However, after her youngest son Patrick died suddenly, it was clear Joanne needed to settle down. Settling down, however, involved a move to upstate New York where John started working for GE Power Delivery. This stability allowed Joanne to begin to heal. However, GE eventually requested John relocate to Mount Vernon, IN, where Joanne suddenly became a “corporate wife.” As they packed up for the move to Indiana, she had no idea what changes lay ahead.
Once settled in Mount Vernon, Joanne and John joined the “GE” Methodist church and the “GE” country club. Joanne hosted numerous parties for John’s coworkers. In her spare time, she visited the local hospital to bring cheer to those in need.
As it turned out, this was only the second of numerous “corporate” moves including back to Atlanta, Sandy, UT, Green Valley, AZ (2003), Katy, TX, back to Green Valley, and Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, after which John retired. After trying out Rochester, MN, and Bluffton, SC, they decided to move back to Green Valley.
During her times in Green Valley, Joanne finally had a chance to complete her college degree online. She was active at Valley Presbyterian Church, in the Red Hat Society, was a Stephen Minister at the United Methodist Church, and participated in numerous book clubs and Bible studies.
A private viewing will take place at the Green Valley Mortuary on Sept. 7. A private memorial for the family will be held at the VPC columbarium on Thursday, Sept. 8. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, a research organization near and dear to her heart.
