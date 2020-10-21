Joann Pavlin passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2020 at her home in Chandler, AZ.
Joann was born Oct. 29, 1932 in Butler County, PA, the second daughter of Madge Miller and Ira Campbell. She grew up and spent her early years in Butler, PA, with her three brothers and two sisters. In 1954, Joann married Alex Pavlin of Elwood City, PA. A few years after marrying, Joann and Alex relocated to Southern California, which was their home for many years. In 1999, they moved to Arizona to spend their retirement years.
Joann was a resident of Green Valley from 1999 through 2018, where she was president of the GVR Pinochle Club. She was an avid Scrabble fan, and hosted many Scrabble parties at her home in Green Valley. She loved word puzzles of all kinds, read mystery novels, and was an avid fan of “Jeopardy.” Joann enjoyed sewing clothing for herself and others, cruising around the world with Alex and friends, and was a discerning collector of Southwestern Native American art and crafts.
On Sept. 4 of last month, Joann and Alex celebrated 66 years of marriage together. She is survived by her four children, Steven, Michael, Michele, and Juliette, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Joann was gentle with her humor (but it could also bite). She was stubborn (but principled) with her opinions, and fierce in the use of her intellect. Joan was a friend, comfort and a rock to her children, and a devoted partner to her husband, Alex. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and were fortunate to share in her joy for life, her love for family and friends, and her gentle grace and kindness.
A private service will be held on Oct. 30, 2020, at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix.