Joann Gallant Beitman, 75, of Fairfax, Va., passed away on Aug. 7, 2020 in her home surrounded by family.
Born to Aubin and Josephine Gallant, she leaves behind her three daughters, Gina and Wes Lincicum, Laura and Michael Hoover, and Lisa Beitman and Michael DeRidder; sister Mildred and John Harrielson, brother Robert Gallant, 8 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends.
A talented photographer and registered nurse, she retired from working for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and became a 13-year resident of Green Valley, AZ, which she loved dearly.