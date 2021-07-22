Joan Margaret Larson, age 77, passed away on Monday, July 19th, 2021.
She was born on September 25th, 1943, in Jasper, Minnesota, to Arthur and Margaret Bisson.
Joan was an elementary Catholic school teacher in Minnesota for over 30 years. She met her husband, Steve Larson, while attending Mankato State University in Mankato, Minnesota. The two were united in marriage on December 27th, 1965, and they enjoyed 56 years of love and happiness together.
Joan was a faithful member of the Valley Presbyterian Church where she was very active in the Stephen Ministry program, Network of Caring and many other committees and groups. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and her dear friends in Arizona. She enjoyed being outdoors tending to her extensive flowers and landscaping. Joan showed unconditional love to all and had a warm, welcoming smile for everyone! She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Margaret Bisson.
She is survived by her loving husband, Steve; children, Jackie (Paul) Dietzler, Melissa Savage, Brent (Deanna) Larson; eight grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
A celebration of Joan’s life will be held on Friday, July 30th, 2021, at 11 A.M. at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley AZ 85622. The service will also be available for viewing at www.valleypresbyterian.net
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Valley Presbyterian Church or Valley Assistance Services (one of Joan’s favorite charities) located at 3950 S. Camino del Heroe, Green Valley, Arizona, 85614.