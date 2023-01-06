Obituary

Joan Agnes (Miles) O'Brien

Joan Agnes (Miles) O'Brien passed away, painlessly and peacefully, in the afternoon on New Year's Day. She leaves behind her husband of 66 years, Chuck O'Brien of Green Valley, AZ; four children -- Chuck O'Brien (Margaret) of Chandler, AZ, Mike O'Brien (Laura) of The Woodlands, TX, Dennis O'Brien (Tammy) of Salina, KS, and Erin O'Brien Wiss (Matt) of Overland Park, KS, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren, two sisters --- Janet Flack of Overland Park, KS and Joyce Smith of Leawood, KS. as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Lenora Miles, and her sister, Jean Laughlin.

Joan grew up in Westwood, KS and attended both grade school and high school at Saint Agnes, graduating in 1952. She continued to keep in contact with a great many old friends and schoolmates over the years as the Westwood neighborhood was like one big family.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?