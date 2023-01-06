Joan Agnes (Miles) O'Brien passed away, painlessly and peacefully, in the afternoon on New Year's Day. She leaves behind her husband of 66 years, Chuck O'Brien of Green Valley, AZ; four children -- Chuck O'Brien (Margaret) of Chandler, AZ, Mike O'Brien (Laura) of The Woodlands, TX, Dennis O'Brien (Tammy) of Salina, KS, and Erin O'Brien Wiss (Matt) of Overland Park, KS, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren, two sisters --- Janet Flack of Overland Park, KS and Joyce Smith of Leawood, KS. as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Lenora Miles, and her sister, Jean Laughlin.
Joan grew up in Westwood, KS and attended both grade school and high school at Saint Agnes, graduating in 1952. She continued to keep in contact with a great many old friends and schoolmates over the years as the Westwood neighborhood was like one big family.
Joan had a love for playing cards and golf and continued both for many, many years. She was full of life in so many ways --- well known for her "no filters" sense of humor. Joan made everyone laugh and enjoy the moment, just as she so enjoyed life.
If you ever played Tomahawk Golf Course, you certainly would know her as the Finger Lady. This well-earned title was known beyond Tomahawk and her single finger salute continued until her last breath.
Please join us to celebrate Joan's life on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 from noon - 2 p.m. at the Green Valley Elks Lodge # 2592, 2951 S Camino Mercado, Green Valley, AZ 85622.
Please join us in Overland Park, KS on March 18 for a life celebration service @ 10 a.m., followed by lunch at Church of the Ascension, 9510 W 127th St.
Joan's family is extremely grateful to the caregivers at Prestige Assisted Living in Green Valley, AZ.
