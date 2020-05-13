Jimmie L. Jenkin, 92, of Green Valley and formerly of Ishpeming, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, May 9, in Green Valley.
Jimmie was born March 20, 1928, in Ishpeming, Michigan, to the late Gilmore and Sigrid (Gronlund) Jenkin, the oldest of six brothers. Jimmie and Marjorie (Nault) were married in Ishpeming and had recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. A certified professional mechanical engineer, he was a graduate of Michigan Technological University after beginning college at Northern Michigan University, following graduation from high school in Ishpeming.
His service to others began early, after earning the honor of Eagle Scout, he went on to be a scout leader for many years, served as mayor of Ishpeming and on the Marquette County Commission, was a long-time active member of Rotary International both in Ishpeming and Green Valley, and was honored as a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. He oversaw the building of the Wesley Methodist Church in Ishpeming and helped with the formation of a new Methodist Church in Arizona.
After a long career with Cleveland Cliffs, Jimmie proceeded after retirement to launch another career in real estate, becoming a licensed broker. Most of his real-estate career was spent in Arizona. He enjoyed skiing, golfing, and spending time at camp on Fish Lake. Being an avid sports fan, he checked the box on his list for being at the famous Ice Bowl in Green Bay.
Educating all of his children was very important to Jimmie, putting all three children through college. He was extremely proud of the fact that before his passing he would see all six grandchildren graduate from college. He truly led by example and was as patient as a saint. He was an engineer by education but also a teacher in many ways, both teaching his children and involving them in hands-on learning in skills that would teach them self sufficiency and a can-do attitude.
Jimmie is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marjorie Jenkin of Green Valley; daughter Susan Jenkin (Gene Riddle) of Tucson; sons Jim (Debbie) Jenkin of Marquette, MI and Bruce (Kelli) Jenkin of Fallbrook, CA; grandchildren Morgan Riddle, Ann Jenkin (Alex LaVanway), Pete Jenkin, Erik Jenkin, Austin Jenkin, and Evan Jenkin. He is further survived by brothers, Donald Jenkin of Kettering, OH, Jerry Jenkin of Bellbrook, OH, Tom (Mary) Jenkin of Savage, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by parents Gilmore and Sigrid Jenkin; in-laws Arthur and Jane Nault; brothers Bill and Paul Jenkin; sister-in-law Jean Jenkin, brother- and sister-in-law Lloyd and Shirley Nault; and nephews David and Peter Nault.
Marjorie and the family wish to thank La Posada staff for their care and respect.
Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are kindly asked to consider the United Methodist Church of Green Valley, 300 W. Esperanza Boulevard, Green Valley, AZ 85614.
A memorial will be held at a future date. He will always be remembered for his smile and gentle manner.