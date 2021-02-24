It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jill Dryden, a beloved wife, devoted mother, astounding grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched. Born Diane Jill Renfro to parents Marguerite Jean O'Donnell and Dorsey Renfro on July 26, 1945 in Seattle, Washington. Jill passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 5, 2021. She leaves behind her husband, partner, and friend, Jerry Dryden, of 43 years. She was a loving mother to Dina Saunders, Cindy Kerr, and Michelle Hughes, and stepmother to Kim Esquibel, Christy Grant, and Natalie Berrinan-Paulson. She was incredibly proud of her grandchildren, Anastasia Rannow and Kristopher Snyder. She cherished her role as grandmother and adored her great-grandson, Kincaid Rannow. She further leaves behind her siblings, Lynne Hudgens, Philip Renfro, Joseph Hurley, and Jack Kehler, as well as her lifelong friend of 46 years, Carol Manning.
Jill lived an active, adventurous, and fulfilling life. For those that knew Jill, know that there are no words to describe the magnitude of her personality. She was honest, sincere, and forthright in her opinions, never leaving anyone guessing. She cultivated and nurtured all her relationships forming a strong social network within her community. Her compassion for others had no limitations and she found satisfaction in her volunteer work at the local food bank.
With her vivacious and charismatic spirit, she was drawn to dance and musical theater at a young age. She was involved in the Line-Dance Club from 2004 to 2021, and a proud member of the Desert Stars from 2005 to 2019, frequently performing in the Green Valley Follies. Additionally, she participated in water volleyball and volleyball, competing and placing in the annual Senior Olympics. Aside from her local involvements, Jill had a traveler's heart and an open mind, always embracing her wanderlust. Similar to her mother Jean, she felt a great sense of purpose from traveling the world, immersing herself in different cultures, and forming meaningful connections.
Due to COVID-19, Jill's family will not be holding a public memorial. The family thanks you for your overwhelming love and support during this difficult time. Please take a moment to honor and remember Jill as the vibrant woman she was, a Desert Star now dancing among the heavenly stars.