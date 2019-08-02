Judy Ashton, 91, passed away July 30, 2019, in Green Valley, Arizona after a short illness.
She was born on March 31, 1928 in White Hall, Illinois to Harry and Nelle Nash who preceded her in death.
She was married May 25, 1972, to Robert Ashton who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Annis McCollom of White Hall, Illinois, and Lois Phillips of Springfield, Illinois.
She is survived by one niece, Michele (Keith) Wilson of Springfield and five nephews, Doug Phillips of Springfield, Jeff (Virginia) Phillips of Plano, Texas, Alan (Sandy) Phillips of Benton, Kentucky, Ron (Pam) McCollom of Mulkeytown, Illinois and Warren (Pinky) McCollom of Tucson, Arizona.
After graduating from White Hall High School she attended secretarial school in St. Louis and then worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad in St. Louis for over 20 years prior to marrying and relocating to Pittsburgh, Cleveland and then Green Valley.
She loved and was very accomplished at knitting. She was actively involved in the Knit and Sew group as well as other areas of ministry at the United Methodist Church of Green Valley in Green Valley.
Judy requested that no services or memorial be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the University of Arizona Cancer Center or Christ United Methodist Church in White Hall, Illinois.