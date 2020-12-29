JESUS FIGUEROA ARVAYO

Jesus was born Jan. 26, 1944 in Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico. He passed away on Dec. 21, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Dora B. Arvayo, his mother Maria Soccorro Rico and father Jesus M. Arvallo. He is survived by his wife of 6 years, Ana Cecilia Arvayo, and his children, Jessica (Ramon) Guerrero, Doryna (Steven) Pfefferle, and Jessie Arvayo. He has 4 wonderful grandchildren he was very proud of and adored: Andre, Sierra, Amaya and Deric. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother in-law, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten as he touched many lives.
The family would like to express appreciation for the wonderful care he received from all the doctors, nurses and support staff during his three weeks at TMC. Due to the pandemic, there will not be any public services. Family will be holding a private service at San Martin de Porres and burial at at Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery.