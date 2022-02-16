Jerry Rognlien McAllister was born in Fargo, North Dakota, on Nov. 11, 1935, son of Thomas Marshall McAllister and Christine Rognlien McAllister. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1957 with a degree in mathematics. That is where he met Diane, his wife of 64 years.
Jerry, while in love with acting and the performing arts, figured that the math would be a steadier career choice so he began to study to become an Actuary while working full-time. He finally passed all those tests and became a Fellow in the Society of Actuaries (FSA) in 1962. He was then employed in the Twin Cities at Minnesota Mutual and next in Cincinnati at Union Central Life until his retirement, whereupon he and Diane moved to Green Valley, AZ, where they had 25 wonderful years.
During his retirement, Jerry enjoyed fishing and golf until he “got so bad, I quit.” He also enjoyed the Strolling Players, his church choir and stewardship committee.
Jerry’s Memorial Service is scheduled for Wednesday, February 23, at 1p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Canada in Green Valley. Please make any donations to St. Francis Church or to the charity of your choice.
