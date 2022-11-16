Jerry Lafonne Higdon

Jerry Lafonne Higdon

Jerry Lafonne Higdon of Green Valley, AZ, passed away on November 3, 2022, with his daughter Janie by his side.

Jerry was born on August 4, 1930, to William E. and Ola Reeves Higdon in Twitty, TX. Jerry was the 6th of 7 children. At age 13 his Mother died. He and younger brother Pat were then raised by their siblings, Opal, Aubrey and Pauline.

