Jerry Lafonne Higdon of Green Valley, AZ, passed away on November 3, 2022, with his daughter Janie by his side.
Jerry was born on August 4, 1930, to William E. and Ola Reeves Higdon in Twitty, TX. Jerry was the 6th of 7 children. At age 13 his Mother died. He and younger brother Pat were then raised by their siblings, Opal, Aubrey and Pauline.
After graduating from Albuquerque High School in Albuquerque, NM, Jerry worked at various jobs, boxed in Golden Gloves and enrolled at the University of New Mexico. After a while Jerry transferred to New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, NM. He was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity, The Fraternity of Alpha Zeta, Ruf-Nex and several other honorary Ag School organizations. He graduated from there in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. Most importantly, while in college he met the love of his life, Marilyn Speir, at a social event in September 1950.
Jerry and Marilyn started dating in March 1951 and were married on December 17, 1951. Married for over 68 years, his wife left his side and passed away in 2020. Jerry is survived by daughter Janie (Lane) of Anchorage, AK, son Charles (Karen) of Kansas City, MO, son Scott (Aurora) of Parker, CO; 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews. His sister-in-law Virginia Higdon of Fredericksburg, TX, also survives him. His parents, infant son, Bruce, siblings Aubrey, Pat, Mary, Opal, Lucille, and Pauline, predeceased him.
Jerry had a long career in the Agriculture Fertilizer and Chemical business. His career path took him and his family to live in multiple locations around the country. Starting at a junior management position he worked his way at multiple stops at several corporations. Promoted at a young age, he was made President and later CEO at Red Barn Chemical. During his tenure at Red Barn, Jerry graduated from the University of Michigan School of Business Executive Development Program. Later he would be President at Hawkeye Chemical Company, and afterwards President of Triazone division of Arcadian Corporation. He retired in 1996.
Jerry was active in many civic and career activities throughout his life. He was an avid sports fan, an accomplished tennis player, golf player and fisherman. He enjoyed all sports and especially enjoyed the sports accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. Many family vacations and reunions were with all taking part in many outdoor activities. Jerry often was leading the way down the ski hill, on the water fishing, the tennis court or the golf course.
A memorial and a celebration of life for Jerry is being planned in Green Valley, AZ. Details will be announced at a later date.
