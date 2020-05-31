Jerry D. Sumrall passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020, with his wife and daughter by his side. Jerry was born June 29, 1937 to Floyd and Irene Tackitt Sumrall in Beaver, Oklahoma.
He started driving a truck for his father in the gas and oil business at the age of 14. After graduating high school, he earned a degree in business administration from Panhandle State University, Goodwell, Oklahoma, and later a master's degree from the University of Southern California.
Jerry became director of data processing/instructor at Palo Verde College in Blythe, CA in 1964. In 1969 he moved to Palm Desert, CA to be director of data processing at College of the Desert. In 1972, Jerry moved with his 3 children to Dearborn, Mich., to be vice president and controller at Henry Ford Community College. In 1976 he married the love of his life, Suzanne, and together they raised 6 children. During this time, Jerry was active in several organizations, becoming president of the Michigan Community College Business Officers Association in 1978-79 and president of Dearborn Heights Rotary in 1984-85.
In 1988 Jerry retired, and he and Suzanne moved to Green Valley, AZ for new challenges.
When San Ignacio Golf Course opened, Jerry became a ranger and loved playing golf with his buddies. In 1991 he joined Everett Real Estate and subsequently became an associate broker. He served on the Green Valley/Sahuarita Board of Realtors for many years and became president in 1998 and was Realtor of the Year in 1999. Jerry always gave 100 percent in everything he did. He would say “If a job is worth doing, it's worth doing right!”
Jerry and Suzanne were members of the United Green Valley Methodist Church where Jerry was a usher for several years.
In 2015 they were blessed to move to La Posada where Jerry enjoyed volunteering at the Treasure Shop.
Jerry loved to travel, and he and Suzanne enjoyed many trips and cruises together with their dear friends.
Jerry never met a stranger, was a loyal friend, kind, generous and always there for his family. He loved country music and his boots were always shined. He was loved and respected by many and will be greatly missed.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brother Glen and sister Oleta. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Suzanne; his children Brenda Sumrall, Benita Coffin (Larry), son Marc Sumrall; stepchildren Tina Maria, Anthony Sumrall and Anne Loop (Milo); 14 grandchildren, Justing Coffin (Sheena), Kenneth Coffin (Lauren), Brian Coffin (Diva), David Coffin, Jerry Coffin (Courtney), Kevin Sumrall, Megin Sumrall, Brandin Sumrall, Rachel Stuart (Clark), Benjamin Carroll (Amber), Autumn Loop, Tori Loop, Milo Jr. Loop and Jared Boisvenue, and 14 great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his in-laws, Armand and Geri Boisvenue, Ted and Renee Cieslak, Julianne Mundy, Bill and Gilann Boisvenue, Mike and Maria Wischmeyer, and his nieces Joyce and Don Keel, Janis and Calvin Moreland, and nephew Ron and Sharon Hendricks.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Posada Life Foundation, 350 E. Morningside Road, Green Valley, AZ 85614, Attention Dawn Martz for scholarships.