Jerry D. Compton

Jerry D. Compton, 76, died Oct. 11, 2022, at home in Green Valley, AZ, with his former wife and caretaker, Caren, at his side.

Jerry was born Dec. 18, 1945, in Everett, WA. He worked for Everett City Transit and retired from Associated Sand and Gravel as a driver.

