Jerry D. Compton, 76, died Oct. 11, 2022, at home in Green Valley, AZ, with his former wife and caretaker, Caren, at his side.
Jerry was born Dec. 18, 1945, in Everett, WA. He worked for Everett City Transit and retired from Associated Sand and Gravel as a driver.
He was a member of Elks Club #2592 in Green Valley and loved golfing, boating and socializing. With his sense of humor and big smile, he made lifelong friends wherever he went.
Jerry leaves behind his daughter, Christi Compton of Anacortes, WA., and son Todd Compton of Midland, TX; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also sisters, Patty Charles and Linda Torres, both from California. Also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special "thank you" to niece Joyce Franks for her help, love and moral support during this past year. Also to Green Valley Hospice for their compassionate, tender care of Jerry's medical needs.
His ashes will be taken back home to WA and spread at his favorite camping spot per his wishes.
He left evenings at the Elks Club in Green Valley singing "Good Night, Sweetheart, Well, It's Time to Go." So we say, "Good night, sweetheart, good night."
