JEFFREY ALFRED HAROLD LEE

Jeff Lee passed away recently under hospice care due to complications of Alzheimer’s. He was 80 years old and was born on the family farm in Lancashire, England to the late Harold and Florence Lee. He attended local schools and then entered an extensive apprenticeship with De Havilland Aircraft and in 1962 obtained his Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Jeff’s career began with Hawker Siddeley which was a group of British manufacturing companies engaged in aircraft production. In 1964 he was sent to Norway to be part of NATO’S Bullpup Missile production team. While there he met his wife Margaret while attending a “Norwegian for Foreigners” class. They were married in London 1967 and later that year Jeff was recruited by Boeing in Seattle which led to their emigration to the United States in 1968.
While at Boeing Jeff worked on the startup production of the 747 and the American version of the Supersonic Transport. Later in life he would transfer to a plant in Jamestown, ND and, after 40 plus years in the aerospace industry, he retired from Northrop Grumman in 2008. In that same year Jeff and Margaret moved to Sioux Falls, SD to be close to family and also became snowbirds to Green Valley AZ and later permanent residents in 2017.
From an early age, Jeff was a very talented soccer player and participated at all levels during his lifetime. While in Seattle he competed as a semiprofessional and continued in later years coaching high school and college teams as well as traveling with clubs far and wide during the summer months. He later became an experienced referee at the college level. Always athletic, he enjoyed both cross country and downhill skiing in his earlier years, as well as camping while exploring many areas of the United States. Jeff also enjoyed following his equally athletic daughters to all their sporting events and was a loving and active papa to his grandchildren.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife of 54 years Margaret, his brother Norman (Ann) of Bedordshire, England, two daughters Heather Peska (Wade) of Sioux Falls, SD and Kendra Lee Bovee (Grant) of Hygiene, CO; grand-daughters Rylan and Ragyn Peska and grandsons Quinn, Leo and Hugh Bovee; brother-in-law John Hands (Pam) and nieces and nephews all in England. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son Andrew Joseph and sister-in-law Mavis Lee.
His love and support of his family were always uppermost in his mind and he will be sorely missed. Jeff will be honored and remembered by his family with a celebration of his life this coming spring.