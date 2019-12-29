JEANNIE KATHLEEN “KATHI” GRIER

Kathi (Jeannie Kathleen Conway) Grier passed peacefully away in the early hours of Dec. 23, 2019 in the arms of her loving family. She was a beautiful, warm, gentle and giving person and we all miss her terribly.
Kathi was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on Sept. 25, 1941 to Elsie and Clarence Conway. Her early years were lived in Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Boise, Idaho. She graduated from Boise High School and attended Boise Junior College.
On Aug. 20, 1960 she married Charles C. Grier in the Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise, Idaho. They celebrated their 59th anniversary in 2019. During their marriage they roved the west. They lived variously in Boise, Idaho; Seattle, Washington; Corvallis, Oregon; Flagstaff, Arizona; Logan, Utah; Fort Collins, Colorado; and Sahuarita, Arizona.
Kathi loved her family. Some of her greatest joys in life were the birth of her son Charles Christopher, his marriage to Stephanie Kleinz and the birth of her granddaughter, Jordan Rose. She was enormously proud of them. Kathi loved her sister-in-law Sandy Barnard and her children Jen and David Barnard, her younger brother Robert, his children Ian and Megan, and her older brother Richard. She also leaves behind many dear, dear, friends; too many to name here.
Kathi touched everyone she met with her bright smile, warm heart and kind ways. She was truly an Angel on Earth.
In 2004 Kathi was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. In 2010 she received a double lung transplant. We, her family, are grateful to the transplant team at Banner Hospital and to Kathi’s lung donor family. They gave Kathi nine more happy years. We are also grateful to Hospice Family Care of Green Valley, for comforting Kathi and supporting her family during this difficult time.
The St. Francis of the Valley Episcopal Church was an important part of Kathi’s life. At the Church she was the founder of the St. Francis Stephen Ministry, which flourishes to this day. She served as member of the Vestry and many years on the altar guild. She also helped with the tallying of Sunday donations.
Kathi loved nature and wild things. This was reflected in her garden, her love of birds and other animals, but most especially her beloved pets. She will surely be reunited with them on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge. We know the joy she’ll feel being reunited with their wagging tails and furry bodies.
Among her many interests, Kathi was a certified SCUBA diver and had completed ground school and other training in preparation for a private pilots license. She studied botany and horticulture at Northern Arizona University and Utah State University developing her knowledge and love of plants.
A memorial service celebrating Kathi’s life will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Green Valley at 3 pm on Saturday, January 11.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Crossroads Mission, Nogales Arizona or the Sisterhood of St. John the Divine, St. John’s Convent, Toronto, Ontario, www.ssjd.ca., founded by Grier family ancestors in 1884.