JEANNE TRUITT

Jeanne was born May 28, 1928 in Westminster, Maryland, and was the daughter of Glenn E. Miller and Emily Boyer Miller. She attended school in Westminster and graduated from Western Maryland College,
She moved from Maryland to San Diego in 1950 where she raised her children. There she began her career with the Navy Exchange System and was later promoted and transferred to Oakland, California as a Buyer for Overseas Exchanges. In this capacity she traveled extensively throughout the West Coast and Pacific Ocean Area from Alaska to Japan. Later she became a Merchandise Manager for the Regional Office in Oakland and retired after 30 years of service. She enjoyed the many retirement get-togethers held each year throughout the U.S., meeting many old friends that she worked with through her career.
Jeanne met her husband in 1983 and they married shortly afterwards. They spent many happy years together, doing much traveling and visiting with family and friends. They moved to Green Valley in 1994 to experience a more peaceful and quiet retirement. Here they played golf and met many new friends. They joined the Valley Presbyterian Church and became very active in church activities. Jeanne was a deacon and also an Area Leader for the "Network of Caring" committee there. She was always there to assist others.
Jeanne also worked for her Homeowners Association for 9 years, serving on the board and welcoming new residents who moved into her area.
Jeanne had five children: Patricia Ariadne, from Carlsbad, California; Debi Bailey (Larry) of Antelope, California; Diana Coe of Brentwood, California; Kathy Bartlett, from Tahoe, California; and James Wright (Pam ) of Bend , Oregon. She had one sister, Elizabeth Zimmerman of Grays River, Washington; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was a devoted wife and Mother who appreciated her family and friends and the many blessings God provided.