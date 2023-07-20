Jeanne Renee Mekelburg

Jeanne left this earth on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at her place of residence in Green Valley, Arizona. She received an offer for an appointment of sorts that she could not refuse. It is a reunion with family and friends who she has not seen in a long time. She will be going to a place with overwhelming love. It is a place where she will be socializing, dancing, gardening, and painting to her heart’s content. Love and Laughter are guaranteed.

Jeanne was a mother, wife, and friend who raised a daughter as a single parent, who built a successful career in real estate and mortgage lending in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was naturally good at business deals, hard-working, and had strong convictions when it came to being ethical. Jeanne also had a bit of an impetuous side, which is probably what led her to Moe.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?