Jeanne left this earth on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at her place of residence in Green Valley, Arizona. She received an offer for an appointment of sorts that she could not refuse. It is a reunion with family and friends who she has not seen in a long time. She will be going to a place with overwhelming love. It is a place where she will be socializing, dancing, gardening, and painting to her heart’s content. Love and Laughter are guaranteed.
Jeanne was a mother, wife, and friend who raised a daughter as a single parent, who built a successful career in real estate and mortgage lending in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was naturally good at business deals, hard-working, and had strong convictions when it came to being ethical. Jeanne also had a bit of an impetuous side, which is probably what led her to Moe.
In 2006, Jeanne married Moe, they enjoyed life together socializing with family and friends. They traveled together and they enjoyed camping with the motor home (more like glamping). Their first trip together was a fabulous tour of Italy, Austria, and more. They both loved spending a weekend evening at the Elks Club with friends for dinner and Ballroom Dancing, always dressed just right for the theme of the evening or any occasion. She loved dancing as a child, her mom would take her to dance lessons weekly on the bus. While waiting her turn, Jeanne maybe, kind of, annoyed others waiting, with her tap, tap, tap on the sidewalk. She always loved the arts, never missing the chance to see the Rockettes perform on TV. She studied Ballet in college and studied painting in her years living in Arizona. Most of all, Jeanne cared for her family and friends deeply. Moe once said that if she could fix all our problems she would, “that is why she is such a caring person, wonderful mother and wonderful wife…”
Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents; husband Maurice John Mekelburg; sisters Carol Smith (Tim) and Patricia Ann Yerke. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa R Yerke; three stepsons, Gene Mekelburg, Mark Mekelburg and Scott Mekelburg; sister Bonita Whitehouse (Glen, deceased); brother Tim Yerke (Janet); and seven Mekelburg grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 2:00 pm. There will be Celebration of Life following the service at La Posada, La Vista Building (Madera room, third floor), 501 La Posada Circle Green Valley, AZ 85614. Memories will be shared and her artwork will be on display.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone