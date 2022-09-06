Jean Slosek, 71, of Green Valley, AZ passed away on Aug.7, 2022. Her loss was completely unexpected and the family is shocked and deeply saddened. She is predeceased by her parents Frank and Thelma (Perry) Slosek and a brother, Jefferson Slosek. She is survived by her son Tundra Slosek and his wife Brenda, brothers Howard Slosek, Sterling Slosek and Leslie Slosek.
Jean attended Attleboro High School and attended the University of MA, Amherst where she got her Master’s Degree in Science. She was a member of MENSA and worked as a statistician for the United States Department of Defense. She was an avid reader and loved to cook.
Jean was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. She has lived her life filled with wanderlust and to quote Robert Louis Stevenson, "I travel not to go anywhere, but to go. I travel for travel's sake. The great affair is to move."
She touched lives in all the areas where she lived. Jean loved Arizona, and we believe she would have lived the rest of her days there. She felt a sense of belonging and happiness in Green Valley.
Per Jean’s wishes, there will be a scattering of her ashes in Maine, Rhode Island, California and Montana by her son.
