Jean Slosek, 71, of Green Valley, AZ passed away on Aug.7, 2022. Her loss was completely unexpected and the family is shocked and deeply saddened. She is predeceased by her parents Frank and Thelma (Perry) Slosek and a brother, Jefferson Slosek. She is survived by her son Tundra Slosek and his wife Brenda, brothers Howard Slosek, Sterling Slosek and Leslie Slosek.

Jean attended Attleboro High School and attended the University of MA, Amherst where she got her Master’s Degree in Science. She was a member of MENSA and worked as a statistician for the United States Department of Defense. She was an avid reader and loved to cook.

