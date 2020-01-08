JEAN G. DEVORE

Jean (Grantham) DeVore, age 81, died peacefully at home on Wednesday Dec.18, 2019, in Green Valley, Arizona with her loving husband James (Jim) at her side.
From her birth in Tucson, Arizona, on June 9, 1938, Jean was an inspiration to all, with her bright smile, tenacity and positive attitude, and her determination to live life to the fullest. She loved time spent with family, excursions to the Grantham family’s Mockingbird Hill ranch in Arivaca and Sunday Mass spent with her extended church family.
Jean was born to Robert E. and Katherine J. (Noon) Grantham, the oldest of three children. After graduating from high school in Douglas, Arizona, she attended the University of Arizona and nursing school at St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson.
Jean and Jim were married on July 5, 1958 in Douglas. During their life together they lived in Tucson and Phoenix, AZ, Anaheim, CA, Southampton, PA and Las Vegas, NV. Jean went back to college at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and earned her RN degree. She was a pediatric nurse at Children’s Clinic in Las Vegas for many years.
After stints in Orange County, CA, and San Diego, CA, Jean and Jim returned to Green Valley, Arizona in the mid-1990s to provide loving care to their parents. They became active members of their Madera Reserve neighborhood.
Left to honor Jean and remember her love are Jim and their four children, Denise (Alan) Varner, Thomas (Leslie) DeVore, Cheryl (Donald) Harrison and Suzanne (Mark Seaton) DeVore, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Jean is also survived by her brother Robert A. Grantham, Jim’s two sisters and brother, many nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and classmates from high school.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Kathryn M. (Katy) Grantham.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 505 N. La Cañada Drive, Green Valley, Arizona, with Father Francisco Maldonado officiating. A Rosary will precede the mass at 10:30 a.m.. All are welcome to a gathering that will follow at the Quail Creek Clubhouse, 2055 E. Quail Creek Crossing Blvd., Green Valley, AZ 85614.
The DeVore family would like to extend our gratitude to each of Jean’s incredibly compassionate caregivers for their attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jean’s name to The Empire Ranch Foundation, P.O. Box 842, Sonoita, AZ 85637.