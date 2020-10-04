Born in Glendale, CA on June 9, 1929, Jay Albert Davis passed away August 11, 2020 in Oro Valley, AZ.
Possessing an energetic spirit and vigor that belied his 91 years, Jay enjoyed an active retirement with his loving companion of many years, Pam Burress. They took many memorable trips and had a wonderful group of friends in Green Valley. Jay also loved his time as a Stephen Ministry volunteer at Desert Hills Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 25 years, Marie; his mother, Irene; and sister, Rene.
In addition to Pam, Jay is survived by his sons David (Mary Ellen) Davis, Don (Nancy) Davis, and Jarold (Amy) Davis; nephew, Grant Everett; Marie's children, Mary Krischano, Barb (Randy) Johnson, Paul (Lori) Watkins, Phil (Debbie) Watkins, and Julie (Wayne) Carroll; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Jay's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in one of his favorite places . . . home, 1845 W. Camino Estelar.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Animal League of Green Valley.