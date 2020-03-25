Janice Lee Miller, 81, daughter of Terry and Clarice Edwards, loving partner of Robert K. Miller, passed away on March 16, 2020 at Prestige assisted care in Green Valley, AZ after a long battle with dementia.
She is survived by her partner Robert, brother Rodney, two daughters Jennifer and Shari, and her son Steven. She is also survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
After graduating from the University of Oregon and Washington, Jan worked as a high school math teacher for many years. Her love and passion for running and swimming eventually led to a remarkable stretch of triathlons around the world. This included record setting finishes at the 2004/2005 Kona Iron Man in her late 60s and early 70s. She spread her knowledge and inspiration to others through coaching swimming and continued competing in local bike and running races well into her late 70s. Her passion and inspiration for training, coaching and teaching will be missed by many.