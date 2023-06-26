Janice Poole

Janice Poole

Janice Anne (Chwan) Poole, age 88, of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully in a Tucson hospice on June 22, 2023.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Nan and George Chwan, her husband Donald Poole and son Christopher Poole. She is survived by her children, Matthew Poole (Anne Post Poole) of South Berwick, Maine), Liza Poole, of Green Valley and daughter Dana Poole Micari (Michael Micari), of Sahuarita. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Brian Micari, Nate Poole, and Wei Wei Poole.

