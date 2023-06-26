Janice Anne (Chwan) Poole, age 88, of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully in a Tucson hospice on June 22, 2023.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Nan and George Chwan, her husband Donald Poole and son Christopher Poole. She is survived by her children, Matthew Poole (Anne Post Poole) of South Berwick, Maine), Liza Poole, of Green Valley and daughter Dana Poole Micari (Michael Micari), of Sahuarita. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Brian Micari, Nate Poole, and Wei Wei Poole.
Jan, born on January 30, 1935, grew up in Garfield, New Jersey. She earned a B.A. in Spanish from St. Lawrence University and an M.A. in Spanish from Middlebury College. An accomplished student in college, she achieved membership in the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. Very early in her career, she was very proud of having taught Spanish at St. Lawrence University, and having established the Spanish Language department at Concord Academy (in Concord, Massachusetts).
After taking ten years off to raise four children, Jan returned to college, this time earning an M.S.W. from UCONN. She would go on to spend many years working as a therapist in both hospital and private practice settings. After living in Madison, Connecticut, for more than 30 years, she retired to Arizona, where she enjoyed being a docent at the Heard Museum, Phoenix, Arizona, for several years, before eventually moving to Green Valley to be closer to her family
Jan was passionate about her dogs, and also leaves behind her beloved Westie, Delaney, and her two rescue dogs, Butch and Sundance.
