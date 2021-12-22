JANET TITUS

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
1931 to 2021
Janet Gillespie Titus, born Oct. 28, 1931 (age 90), died December 9, 2021. She is survived by a son, Stephen Titus, and a sister-in-law, Barbara DeBeer, both of Green Valley.
Janet grew up in Twin Falls, Idaho and was a member of the 49ers (the Twin Falls High class that graduated in 1949). She went to college at Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois, where she met her husband, William Titus. They married in 1953, and were together for 53 years until Bill's death in 2006.
After having two children, in 1955 and 1957, Janet decided to fulfill her dream of becoming a doctor. In 1963, her family moved from their home in Rochester, New York to Edgewood, Pennsylvania, where they lived for four years while Janet studied at the University of Pittsburgh Medical School, graduating in 1967. After returning to Rochester to complete her residency and internship, she became an anesthesiologist, practicing in Rochester and later in Tucson. She moved to Green Valley in 1986 and retired in 1988.
There will be no funeral services. Donations made in Janet's name to any charitable organization will be greatly appreciated.
