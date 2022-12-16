Janet Schoenhard Holcomb

Janet Schoenhard Holcomb

Janet Schoenhard Holcomb, age 70, of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away suddenly at her home on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Born August 22, 1952 in Ilwaco, WA, to James and Alyce (Harvie) Shoenhard, she was the second of six siblings, all still living.

