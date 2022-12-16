Janet Schoenhard Holcomb, age 70, of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away suddenly at her home on Friday, December 9, 2022.
Born August 22, 1952 in Ilwaco, WA, to James and Alyce (Harvie) Shoenhard, she was the second of six siblings, all still living.
Jan’s father worked for Birds Eye Foods and the family moved around Washington and Oregon during her childhood. All the children worked odd jobs at the Birds Eye plants. Jan was always known for her amazing work ethic. She was the fastest corn bagger at Birds Eye during fresh corn processing.
She graduated from McNary High School in Salem, Oregon, in 1970 and attended Oregon State University (GO BEAVERS!) studying political science. She graduated OSU in 1974, and continued to follow her lifelong dream pursuing a law degree at University of Oregon.
In law school she met and married Ken Walker. In 1980, shortly after graduation, they had a daughter, Erin Walker, and in 1982 another daughter, Jessica Walker.
Jan worked for the City Attorney in Portland and the Benton County District Attorney in Corvallis before fulfilling her dream of becoming a judge. She was a Circuit Court Judge in Benton County from 1997 until her retirement from the Bench in 2013, with five additional years as a Senior Judge. The pride of her time on the bench was establishing and presiding over Benton County’s Drug Treatment Court, which became a model for Drug Treatment Courts around the country. She was passionately committed to helping people in recovery and giving them a second chance.
She was a long-time supporter of Oregon State Women’s basketball as a member of the Rebounders Club.
After retirement, she moved to Green Valley to be closer to and spend more time with her mother, Alyce. In Arizona, she continued avid birdwatching and became a season ticket holder for the Arizona Women’s Basketball team. She loved playing cards, attending live-theater and started playing bocce with her Green Valley friends. She thoroughly enjoyed her retirement between visiting her daughters in California, blues-music festivals, basketball games, walking, pinochle, wine-tasting, whale-watching, making Christmas treats and offering an ear for anyone who needed a friend.
Memorial gifts may be made to Audubon Society, Pacific Whale Foundation, a local Women’s Sports organization or the charity of your choice.
