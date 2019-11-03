JANET PERRY KOURY

Janet P. Koury, formerly of New York and Colorado and a Green Valley resident since 1990, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Janet was 86 years old. Janet was, arguably, the longest tenured resident of Quail Creek Country Club, having bought one of the first lots with her husband Philip back in 1989. For the next 29 years, she called Quail Creek home
Having grown up in the small town of Cooperstown, New York, where her father was instrumental in the opening of the Baseball Hall of Fame and its Centennial celebration, Janet became an avid fan of that sport for life. Janet graduated from New Hartford Central School in New Hartford, New York and pursued her college degree from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York. While at St. Lawrence, Janet played four sports (field hockey, volleyball, basketball and softball) for four years, she was the secretary of the Women’s Athletic Association as a sophomore and president as a senior. She was also a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and the women’s honorary Mortar Board.
Upon graduation, Janet moved west to Colorado and taught junior high and high school for 25 years in the Englewood, Colorado school system. During her time at Englewood, Janet taught typing skills, Honors English, College writing and coached several girls’ sports teams. Janet was
a faithful and loyal follower of her children and their athletic careers, supporting them from pee wee leagues all the way through high school. Janet logged countless hours and miles in support of her children, wanting them to know she cared and was proud of them! Even with the obligations of being a great parent and having a full-time job, Janet managed to obtain her M.A. degree from the University of Northern Colorado!
Upon moving to Green Valley, Janet took up the game of golf at Quail Creek and became very proficient, winning several prestigious tournaments, such as Individual Match Play and the President’s Cup. During her golfing career, Janet also had two holes-in-one. She was a past president of the Quail Creek Ladies Golf Association and served in many other capacities such as Interclub captain for seven years, but most of all she loved the camaraderie that golf generated.
Janet enjoyed walking, reading, cooking and golf, but watching a good baseball game, usually the Diamondbacks, was her favorite pastime. Janet developed many friendships during her time in Green Valley and Quail Creek, and as all of her friends attest, Janet could be strong-willed and even feisty at times. Yet her enduring qualities of being a true and loyal friend, putting others needs before hers and her enjoyment of being part of the Quail Creek community are what truly people will remember. She was an amazing woman that will be missed!
Janet was preceded in death by her husband Philip, her parents Ralph W. and Betty H. Perry, and her brothers Jack and Richard Perry. Janet is survived by her son, Thomas White (Tanya) of Bozeman, MT and her daughter, Jill Sanchez (Vic) of Flagstaff, AZ and four grandchildren, Kyle and Kenna White of Bozeman, MT and Leah Owens and Nichole Sanchez of Flagstaff, AZ.
As per Janet’s request, no service will be held, a celebration of life will be scheduled for the spring of 2020.