Janet K. Bode, 94, of Green Valley, passed away Jan. 8, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; sons, Lee of Tucson and Michael (Penny) of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren Melanie (Steve), and Michelle (Bruce) of the Phoenix area, and Jennifer, Tucson; and great-grandchildren Sadie, Kalie and McKenna.
She was a tireless volunteer to Green Valley and will be greatly missed.
A Graveside Service will be held Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service at 3 p.m. at Green Valley UMC, 300 W. Esperanza Blvd.
