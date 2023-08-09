Janet J. Rath passed away peacefully at home at age 88 on Aug. 1, 2023 in Green Valley, Arizona. Janet was born on Oct. 8, 1934, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Fannie and John Harms. She grew up in Firth, Nebraska, the youngest of four children.
Janet was involved in many school and church activities growing up, including serving as the school piano accompanist for school assemblies.
She attended the University of Nebraska where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing in 1957. While in nurse’s training, she met her future husband, Dr. Otto Rath. They were married later that year in Frankfurt, Germany while Otto finished his tour at an Army hospital.
Janet and Otto settled in Omaha, where they raised their five children. Janet was a very involved and devoted mom. She loved being a Cub Scout den mother, Bluebird leader and was a dedicated PTA volunteer. Janet also served as a church deacon and chaired many Children’s Hospital Auxiliary committees. One of her favorite pastimes was watching her children play baseball, football and especially tennis. She was always their biggest cheerleader. She also loved to knit, needlepoint and create stained glass art.
Janet and Otto retired to Arizona in 2000. They enjoyed being “snowbirds,” traveling, playing golf and spending time with children and grandchildren.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother John, brother Howard and sister Eleanor.
She is survived by her husband Otto, daughters Susan Quigley (Jeff) and Nancy Rath; sons John Rath (Nita), Tom Rath and Chris Rath (Jill); grandchildren Mike Quigley (Merritt), Meredith Quigley, Jacob Rath (Tessa), Miriam Rath and George Rath; great-grandchildren Connor and Crawford Quigley, and Adam and Noah Rath. She is also survived by cherished nieces and nephews and their families.
Janet was dearly loved and will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Omaha, Nebraska.
