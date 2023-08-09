Janet Rath.jpg
DANIEL J ROHAN JR

Janet J. Rath passed away peacefully at home at age 88 on Aug. 1, 2023 in Green Valley, Arizona. Janet was born on Oct. 8, 1934, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Fannie and John Harms. She grew up in Firth, Nebraska, the youngest of four children.

Janet was involved in many school and church activities growing up, including serving as the school piano accompanist for school assemblies.

