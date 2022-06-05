On May 18, 2022, Janet Erlene Miller of Green Valley, AZ, passed away at an almost age of 91years. Janet was born July 22, 1931, to Bry and Bessie Miller in Carbon County, Utah. Growing up in the small town of Spring Glen, Utah, Janet developed a love for horses and riding which stayed with her throughout her life. A memorable affair was riding her pony Pete as Rodeo Queen in a local event. She attended Carbon High School, where she met her future husband, Happy Ray Plaga and the marriage produced two beautiful daughters, Tamra Rae and Sherry Ann.
Sometime later the family relocated to Lancaster, CA. While in Lancaster, Janet found work at the G.E. facility, Edwards Air Force Base, which was involved in testing newly developed jet engines and experimental airframes, which she claimed was a most exciting time of her life.
Sometime after her divorce from Happy, she met and married Peter Manley in 1976. Along with Peter she acquired two more daughters, Kerri and Kasey and a son Kurt. Janet and Peter both worked at Northrop Aerospace in Hawthorne, CA. In 1992 Janet and Peter began a new journey as full-time RVer's as members of the Escapees RV Club, which lasted a very enjoyable and exciting 12 years. They visited many of the forty-eight continental states sampling their golf courses and many wineries before settling down in a "stick-house" in Green Valley, AZ in 2004 .
Janet lived the majority of her life baptized as a Mormon but did not participate in that Religion. During her traveling years and subsequent life in Green Valley, her belief in the Resurrection of Jesus Christ slowly grew and on the 2nd day of April, 2017 she was baptized in a ceremony at the Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley. In the latter part of 2018, Janet decided that it was time to make a change. She and Peter moved to the Peaks at Santa Rita retirement facility but after a year moved again (she thought there were too many old folks there) into a duplex with a great view of the mountains, where she and her husband lived until her passing.
Janet is survived by her spouse, four daughters, a son, seven grandkids and seven (so far) great-grandkids.
