Jane Rogers, 100, died on Dec. 19, 2019.
Jane was born in Chicago on July 19, 1919 to Stella and Urban Myers. She had two brothers, Urban and Howard Myers (Betty).
Jane graduated from the University of Chicago in 1940 and married Chuck Rogers in 1942. They lived in Barrington, IL; Madison. WI; and Green Valley.
Jane made friends wherever she went. She selflessly gave her time and energy to her family, friends, and community. She loved playing bridge, swimming, tennis, and keeping fit.
Chuck died in 2008. Jane is survived by three children, Marcia Hunter (Jim), Keith Rogers (Chelsea) and Dave Rogers (Linda); 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial gifts welcomed to La Posada, Valley Presbyterian Church, or PEO.