JANE EUBANK

Jane Elizabeth Bandy Eubank died of congestive heart failure on Aug. 15, 2019 at La Posada's La Hacienda in Green Valley, AZ. Born in 1925 in Nashville, TN, she was a graduate of Vanderbilt University. In 1947, she married Samuel Burton Eubank, and for the last nearly 72 years, they have lived life to the fullest and loved each other deeply.
Burt's career led them to Baton Rouge, LA; Short Hills, NJ (New York City); and Houston and Dallas, TX. Jane was active in the Girl Scouts, Red Cross, numerous church activities, and was a member of P.E.O. After retirement, when they were not traveling to all 7 continents, they spent time in Grand County, CO before settling in Green Valley AZ.
Jane is survived by her husband Burt, her daughters Carolyn Hill (Dick) and Beverly Buerstetta (David), her brother Joe Bandy Jr., three granddaughters (Jenifer Gibson, Erica Dehnke and Rebecca Buerstetta), two great-grandchildren, a nephew Joe Bandy III, and many other friends and relatives.
A Celebration of Life will take place at the Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 17750 S. La Canada Drive, Sahuarita, AZ on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sahuarita Food Bank, 17750 S. La Canada Drive, Sahuarita AZ 85629 or the La Posada Employee Scholarship Program, 350 E. Morningside Rd., Green Valley AZ 85614.
The family would like to thank the staff at La Hacienda and at Hospice Family Care for the loving concern shown to our wife/mother.