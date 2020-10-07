James Calvin Woodbrey, Ph.D., 85, of Sebago Lake, ME, St. Louis, MO and Green Valley, AZ, died peacefully on Sept. 29, 2020.
A graduate of Standish High School, University of Maine, Orono and Michigan State University, Jim was a distinguished Senior Research Scientist at Monsanto from 1961 to 1989; a pioneer in MRI and polymer technology and owner of many patents. He enjoyed history and politics and was a gifted photographer, carpenter and handyman.
He is predeceased by three brothers, three sisters, and daughter, Peggy Edwards (Eric). He is survived by wife, Connie (nee Douglass); elder brothers Herbert, Henry and Victor Woodbrey, all of Maine; son Dorrance (Woody) Woodbrey, daughter Alison Taylor (Bill), grandchildren Jenny Pennycook (Mike), John Edwards, Alison Bryar (Dan), Conor Taylor; step-grandchildren Bill Taylor (Meghan), Brendan Taylor (Tricia), great-grandchildren Mairin, William, Alexa and Alice, and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service was held in St. Louis. As a service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.